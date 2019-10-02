On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The sun is shining, little lambs are being born and flowers are starting to bloom. It's signs that spring is well and truly here, which means summer must be just around the corner. The spring time also means the sun is shining on the property market. Prospective buyers have woken from their winter slumber and people have more of a spring in their step. Houses, particularly in the Bay of Plenty, look much better on the market during this time of year. Property Reporter Zoe Hunter talks to real estate agents about what to expect in the coming months.
Tauranga'sproperty market might be "business as usual" for now, but real estate agents are expecting things to pick up further into spring.
Figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show Tauranga's median house price had barely moved in the last year, jumping just 1.6 per cent to $650,000.
The city's hottest suburbs for price growth were still Tauranga South (up 13.4 per cent), Brookfield (up 13 per cent) and Maungatapu (up 11.9 per cent).