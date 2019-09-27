An expansive sheep, beef and deer breeding and finishing farm is for sale in the sought-after Otane district of Central Hawke's Bay.

Dunleith Farm is a 347ha property with access routes and a good mix of contour, including 53ha of flat land and a large portion of easy to medium hills.

The farm is superbly located just over half an hour's drive from Hastings and Havelock North, providing convenient access to city and rural amenities.

It also boasts an 18.5ha pine plantation that has been well cared for and is ready for harvest, providing an option for some quick returns.

Advertisement

Colliers International's Rural and Agribusiness team is marketing the property at 7 Evan Road, Otane, for sale by tender closing at 2pm on Wednesday 16 October, unless it sells earlier.

Hawke's Bay Rural Sales Specialist Mike Heard says it is an opportunity to secure an exceptional farm in a superb location.

"Dunleith Farm is a medium-scale sheep, beef, deer and dairy heifer grazing unit that has traditionally wintered some 4,500 stock units.

"The property spans three titles and is well subdivided with a mix of conventional, electric and deer fencing.

"Excellent access over the farm includes a laneway and 4x4 tracks, while a red metal pit provides all the material needed to keep troughs and tracks well maintained.

"A full complement of infrastructure includes a four-stand woolshed, deer shed, sheep yards with covered drafting race, cattle yards, hay barns, implement sheds plus supplementary buildings.

"Water is reticulated around the farm with a renovated system supplying good quality water across the property."

Hadley Brown, National Co-director of Rural and Agribusiness at Colliers, says the farm also boasts an attractive north-facing family home.

Advertisement

"The house enjoys all day sun with lovely views across the surrounding rural landscape, with snow-capped mountain views in winter.

"It offers three double bedrooms, an office, and an open plan living, kitchen and dining area.

"The home is ideal for families, with a school bus service available at the gate."

Otane School, located nearby in the heart of Otane Village, offers primary and intermediate education.

Secondary schooling is available at Central Hawke's Bay College in Waipukurau, a 20-minuite drive away.

Waipukurau also offers a full range of rural services, while Hastings City is less than 15 minutes further afield.

Game hunters will appreciate the property's three duck shooting dams, which are fully fenced and planted with native trees and flaxes.