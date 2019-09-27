A beef grazing and finishing farm in the Maraekakaho district of Hawke's Bay is for sale by tender.

The 108.4ha farm at 1025 Aorangi Road offers a good standard of farm improvements, a high-quality water supply and a large, well-positioned family home.

Colliers International Hawke's Bay has been exclusively appointed to market the property for sale by tender closing at 2pm on 31 October.

Hadley Brown, National Co-director of Rural and Agribusiness at Colliers, says farms of this size rarely come to the market in this location.

Advertisement

"This is a superb opportunity to acquire a highly productive farm, located only 36km from Hastings and Havelock North.

"The property is well subdivided into 64 paddocks with a mix of conventional fencing along with permanent electric fencing.

"The laneway system and general layout of the farm make it an absolute breeze for moving stock and machinery."

Farm infrastructure includes a workshop, woodshed, two hay barns and storage sheds. The cattle yards are located conveniently for ease of stock movement with very good truck access.

Rural Sales Specialist Mike Heard says the Maraekakaho area is well regarded for its vibrant community which is centred around the Maraekakaho School and village.

"The property has a good supply of water that is drawn from a stream and reticulated around the farm with a series of pumps, tanks and troughs in most paddocks."

Heard says the 270sq m family home is well positioned to enjoy sun and expansive views across the surrounding farmland.

"The northeast-facing house is set amidst a mature garden with a large in-ground swimming pool.

Advertisement

"Built in the 1960s and recently rewired, the house features four double bedrooms, large living areas, an attractive open plan

kitchen and dining area, and an integrated two-car garage.

"There are two bathrooms with heated towel rails, as well as two separate toilets and a separate shower.

"The house is well heated by an open fire, wood burner and a heat transfer system."

The property is conveniently located near Hastings – a key Hawke's Bay agricultural hub that provides a full range of city amenities and rural services.

Heard says it is only 15km from Maraekakaho School – a full primary school with a bus service.

"Other amenity in the area include the Chook 'n Filly cafe and bar, the Hawke's Bay Ridge Wine Estate and GodsOwn Brewery – a fully licensed microbrewery, that also offers wood-fired pizzas."