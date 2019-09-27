A prime site in Auckland's sought-after Double Grammar school zone is up for sale offering a range of future development options.

The 390 sq m entry-level development site at 92 Manukau Rd which currently has a large single-level dwelling on it is for sale with vacant possession.

It is being marketed by Bayleys International team members Oscar Kuang, James Chan and Owen Ding.

The offering is among 16 commercial and industrial properties which will go under the hammer at Bayleys' next Total Property auction on October 23, unless sold prior.

Oscar Kuang says the relatively flat site is well-positioned on the border of Epsom and Newmarket. "It has the benefit of being close to the main commercial area of central Newmarket with the nearly completed $800 million Westfield mall redevelopment and expansion at 277 Broadway within a kilometre's walk away.

"The property has a Business-Mixed Use zoning which allows for a wide range of both commercial and/or residential uses.

Perhaps its greatest appeal would be for a high density residential development given its proximity to a cluster of Auckland's most highly regarded secondary schools. It is zoned for the sought-after public schools of Auckland Grammar for boys and Epsom Girls Grammar and is also close to top private schools for girls, Diocesan and St Cuthbert's College.

"But it could also suit a boutique hotel given its central location or some other type of commercial development, perhaps for an owner occupier looking for exposure to a high volume of passing traffic that a major arterial like Manukau Rd provides."

The offering comes with a resource consent already in place for a five-storey mixed-use building containing commercial activities on the ground floor and 11 apartments on the floors above. Under this proposal, the ground floor would contain a retail/office unit of approximately 22.5 sq m and a coffee bar of approximately 29sq m and also a lobby/communal area for apartment residents and guests that opens out to a north-facing garden.

Levels 1, 2 & 3 would have identical internal floor plans consisting of two two-bedroom apartment units (approximately 61 sq m and 54 sq m each) and a 30 sq m studio. Plans for the top floor are for a two-bedroom apartment (54 sq m) with a six sq m balcony and a three bedroom dwelling of 99.5 sq m with two balconies - one just over six sq m facing north off the

living room plus a smaller deck facing east accessed from the master bedroom.

"These apartments have been designed to appeal to both owner occupiers as well as investors looking to tap into the strong demand for residential rental properties in this sought after location," says James Chan.

"However, it would over to the new owner as to whether they utilise this resource consent, perhaps apply for a variation or start again from scratch. They could also develop the site for their own occupation. The vendor is offering a long six-month settlement date to enable the next owner to formulate their plans for the property and possibly prepare the site for their occupation including demolishing the existing building."

Ding says the site is also well connected to the Auckland CBD and International Airport with easy access to the northern and southern motorway interchanges off Gilles Avenue and St Marks Rd.

He says the property is surrounded by a core strip of mixed-use developments along this busy part of Manukau Rd, comprising a mix of residential and commercial properties, many of which are multi-level buildings.