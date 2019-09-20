The ground floor in one of only a few Edwardian industrial buildings remaining in central Christchurch is being sold by its long-time owners.

The three-storey brick building, in St Asaph Street, was built in 1903-04 for P & D Duncan Ltd, one of New Zealand's leading early foundries and engineering firms.

It has been held by the same family since 1980.

Colliers International's Nick Doig, who is co-marketing the ground floor space with Courtney Doig, says the family has extensively upgraded the building and strengthened it to 70 per cent of NBS.

"Christchurch has lost so much of its heritage fabric and, having recently undergone an extensive seismic upgrade, this is rare opportunity for the savvy owner occupier or investor.

"In our experience, there are very few character buildings like this with vacant space and on-site parking."

Architecturally designed by Clarkson and Ballantyne, the building is predominately brick with stunning moulded parapets inscribed with 'ESTBD 1865, P. & D. DUNCAN LIMTD, BUILT 1903.'

Located at 7/204 St Asaph St, the space is in the heart of what is now known as the Salt District – the area bordered by St Asaph, Lichfield and Tuam Streets.

"This is one of the new areas that has emerged in the rebuild, and is being gentrified into a trendy part of the city," says Courtney Doig.

"There are a number of authentic existing, predominantly industrial buildings that are being repurposed into quirky spaces for local businesses."

Included in those conversions is a collection of former industrial buildings that are being transformed into a precinct known as the Welder, a health and wellbeing offering with an assortment of hospitality offerings.

Nearby Welles Street was quick to stamp its mark as a hospitality destination with the likes of Welles Street Pub, Winnie Bagoes, Supreme and Burger Burger.

"Across is the Atlas Quarter, consisting of 100 apartments. The mix of residential and commercial activity in the area sets this eclectic area apart from the more traditional city centre."

The character space will go under the hammer at 10am on Thursday, 10 October, unless it sells earlier.