Retirement villages could be creating as many as 1700 full-time construction jobs and generating as much as $117 million for the Bay of Plenty's economy.

A number of new retirement villages are being built or are expanding across the region, particularly in Tauranga.

Industry experts say the boom in retirement village development is meeting market demand as an increasingly ageing population seeks retirement - and fast.

A recent PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting report commissioned by the Retirement Villages Association New Zealand investigated the contribution new villages make to the local economy.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The report found there were 12 villages from Tauranga to Whakatāne

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Parewaitai

Tauranga's retirement villages

Rotorua's retirement villages