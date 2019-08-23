Born-again pub and laundromat on market for sale

Waimate pub's main bar area.

A country pub believed to be the only hotel in New Zealand which doubles as the local laundromat is on the market for sale.

The Waimate Hotel, in South Taranaki town Mania, burned down in 2016 after quenching locals' thirsts for 110 years.

The loss left them without a pub — the town's only other watering hole, the New Commercial, burned down in 2006 and was never rebuilt.

But the loss of the Waimate was only temporary — it was back in action in 2017, this time with a new build standards (NBS) rating of 100 per cent — and a fire sprinkler system. Over the years the Waimate has been used as changing rooms and clubhouse for the local rugby team.

Manaia has a population of just under 1000 and is on State Highway 45, a coastal route linking New Plymouth with Whanganui. The Waimate is licensed to serve up to 150 patrons in the bar and restaurant.

It gets its income from hospitality services traditionally found in country pubs, including:

• A sports-themed bar whose walls are adorned with sporting images and memorabilia, along with big-screen TVs and two pool tables

• A segregated gaming room with six machines

• A restaurant area serving hamburgers, pizzas, and deep-fried dishes

• A bottle store

• A separate laundromat with coin-operated washing machines and coin-operated dryers, and

• A two-bedroom unit used as either a guest suite or as an owner/manager's residence.

The hotel — including its freehold land, buildings and liquor licence — is being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Taranaki, with tenders closing at 1pm on September 13.

The property features in Bayleys' latest Total Property portfolio magazine. Salespeople Alan Johnston and Iain Taylor said the Waimate is an unpretentious country pub.

"The owners took advantage of the rebuild process and they're now selling more café-style food and beverage, the likes of sandwiches and cakes," said Johnston.

He said the laundromat had also boosted revenues, with customers grabbing a drink while waiting for their washing.. "It's also given blokes the perfect reason to pop down to the local at night on the premise of doing the washing, and catching up with their mates over a beer."