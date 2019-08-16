Land and buildings housing an underwater diving centre and a laundromat in Whitianga are on the market for sale.

The premises, at 10-12 Campbell St, in Whitianga's central business district, sits at the intersection with Owen St and provides separate street frontages for the two tenancies, which generate a combined annual net rental of $72,500 plus GST.

Underwater operator Dive Zone Whitianga fronts Campbell St and has a large shop floor, training room, office, toilet facilities, and storage amenities.

The building's basement is part-utilised for air compressor equipment for dive tanks.

A second self-contained building fronts Owen St and is occupied by the Whitianga branch of Apparelmaster Laundromat.

The 1528sq m of freehold land and 515sq m commercial building is being marketed for sale by auction on September 18 through Bayleys Whitianga.

Salesperson Noel Rogers said the landholding consisted of two titles and had car parking for 14 vehicles.

He said that Dive Zone occupied some 393sq m on a five-year lease, while Apparelmaster Laundromat occupied 122sq m on a three-year lease. The property features in Bayleys' latest Total Property magazine.