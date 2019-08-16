A burger bar franchise in Mission Bay, Auckland, is on the market for $580,000. NOA Chargrill + Burger has a strong lease in place, weekly sales of over $30,000, and the rent is attractive, says Nick Giles of LINK hospitality division.

NOA Chargrill + Burger is part of the NAZAR group of restaurants. The Mission Bay outlet opened in February this year and has proven to be a hit with locals and those from surrounding suburbs Orakei, Kohimarama and St Heliers. It is open seven days a week, from 11am until late.

Inspired by the Argentinian Asado, NOA's menu showcases the best of barbecue, with influences from across Latin America, North America and the Mediterranean.

Giles says Asado is cooking in its purest form — "just wood fire, grill and meat. NOA is also very well-known for its gourmet burgers and wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks".

Advertisement

The business is located in The Eatery, a shared eating space in the vein of Ponsonby Central and next door to numerous shops and the New World Eastridge supermarket.

Eastridge is the main shopping centre at the top of Mission Bay's Patterson Ave and enjoys views back down to the water and across to Rangitoto Island.

"This is a busy shopping destination with the main New World of the area located here, along with Paper Plus and a number of smaller speciality shops," says Giles.

"The eatery is a fantastic addition to Eastridge and is home to seven exciting dining concepts, all different and of high quality.

"NOA is located right in the heart of The Eatery, is the largest offering here, and enjoys a full liquor licence."

The business has three separate serving areas and a variety of seating on all three sides. Thirty seats belong to the restaurant but there are a further 80 communal seats. At the front of the restaurant, at the main counter, there are booths and stools overlooking the kitchen, says Giles.

"Adjacent to this area is the bar area with its row of beer taps.

"Bar stools and leaners dominate this area but it also flows in to the main communal seating area of The Eatery.

Advertisement

"There is further seating outside that is both sheltered from wind and rain and nicely heated for the colder months."

Giles says the owners have been surprised at the food to beverage mix which stands at around 55 per cent in favour of beverage sales.

They offer on tap a craft selection of beers and even feature a "beer tasting tray".

Ten staff are usually on duty with four in the kitchen, five at the front of house and there's a venue manager. Five of the staff hold general manager's certificates.

"It is a strong team with an exceptional Asado grill chef leading the charge in the fire pit," says Giles.

"The NOA concept is nicely bedded-in and the restaurant group is now looking for a dynamic franchisee to take over the reins of this bustling, casual restaurant and bar.

"While the business is now ticking along nicely, there are very real growth opportunities here.

"There will be summer events held at The Eatery, there is the possible of opening the offering to deliveries, and then specialist classes are also on the cards, such as BBQ masterclasses and cocktail events."

NAZAR Group is the creation of husband and wife team Alex Isik and Nigar Ivgen and counts successful eateries Devon on the Wharf, Deco Eatery, Bodrum Kitchen and Miss Istanbul among its brands.

The group will give support and training to the new operator and while you need not have huge amounts of hospitality experience, Giles says "you will need to be a dynamic individual who loves building relationships with customers".

"The perfect operator for this business will be someone who enjoys the hustle and bustle of a busy and social environment.

"Most of the customers are regulars so you will quickly build friendships — this is a fun business."