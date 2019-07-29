Auckland's newest co-working space at The Hangar, a renovated 1930's seaplane hangar at Hobsonville's Catalina Bay, is now available for lease.

The character commercial office space on a 1,200 square metre mezzanine in the former Sunderland hangar at 2/2 Boundary Road, Hobsonville, has 128 co-working desks and exclusive office suites suitable for one entrepreneur right up to a company with 10 staff.

Cost-effective, flexible options in The Hangar's co-working space are being leased with all-inclusive rates by Bayleys North Shore leasing brokers Dean Gilbert-Smith and George Yeoman, the sole agents for developer Willis Bond.

Membership of The Hangar includes a desk, use of common areas, internet, printing, power, kitchen facilities and selected meeting rooms suitable for six to 10 people, said Mr Gilbert-Smith. "Large meeting rooms and function space are available for hire."

Advertisement

Also for lease are four exclusive office suites for businesses looking for more privacy. Each suite can comfortably seat 10 members with an option to increase space if needed.

Co-working space is a rapidly growing segment of the city's office market. Unlike the typical modern office environment, co-working space is for people who are either working independently or in small businesses, such as start-ups, but have shared values and who are interested in the powerful synergies that can happen from working alongside other people.

Tenants, who become a member of the co-working space, have shared reception services, business machines and other resources, providing reduced costs and access to equipment, which might otherwise be unaffordable for them. The Hangar co-working space is located in a character building just 25 metres away from the water's edge.

The co-working space is purely there to deliver the basics of operational requirements and its bespoke fitout it designed to provide innovation, energy and a collaborative environment to work in. It was designed by Cheshire Architects, a firm that played a leading role in the redevelopment of the city's downtown historic Britomart precinct.

"It is the type of space that will appeal to tenants looking for site that is well connected to Auckland's north-west. For businesses that thrive in character buildings, it will offer the opportunity for social connection and a strong interaction between occupants," Mr Gilbert-Smith said.

"There is limited character space available in the north west and this would suit entrepreneurial businesses looking for premises that are different and special."

The office space is within buildings that once housed and serviced Catalina and Sunderland flying boats, which became part of Hobsonville's air force base in WWII.

They were idle for years until Willis Bond secured the development rights over 1.8 hectares of land from Hobsonville Land Company (HLC), which was established by the government to oversee the development of the former Defence Department land at Hobsonville Point. Part of its aim is to increase the supply of medium density housing in Auckland.

HLC chief executive Chris Aiken said it was important that any development celebrated the bay's aviation and military history and retained the seaplane hangar and other key heritage buildings, in which The Hangar is located. HCL has moved its head office to the ground level of The Hangar.

The Sunderland hangar also houses microbrewery Little Creatures, while other surrounding historic buildings are home to Fabric Cafe Bistro, Asian fusion eatery Siamese Doll, while the popular Catalina Bay Farmers Market has also been rehoused there.

Willis Bond has a proposed three-stage masterplan for Catalina Bay in a once under-used area of waterfront land at the north-eastern edge of Hobsonville Point. It will transform the area into a seaside village with a blend of retail, commercial, hospitality and residential developments.