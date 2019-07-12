A North Otago farm near Oamaru and suitable for cropping, horticulture and grazing has been put on the market.

The property has a full array of farm facilities, says Ruth Hodges of Colliers International, who with colleague Richard O'Sullivan, is marketing for sale by negotiation.

Hodges says the 192.36ha farm is on two separate blocks that have been run as one unit, and the vendor's preference is to sell them as one.

"Taipo Park farm is located at Teschemakers, only 15km from Oamaru, the full-service hub of the Waitaki District.

"The larger 148.53ha block on Taipo Rd is well improved with a refurbished, four-bedroom home and a full array of farm facilities including excellent sheds, cattle yards and irrigation infrastructure.

"The smaller block on Rocklands Rd comprises 43.84ha of irrigated bare land on five titles.

"Together, the two blocks form a highly productive farming unit that offers numerous options for a new owner."

Rural and agribusiness director Richard O'Sullivan says the farm has recently been leased out for a mixed operation, with crops grown and cattle traded.

"The farm has excellent deep soils that are well drained. The soils in this area are renowned for being rich and productive, favoured by vegetable growers.

"In the 2018 season, the farm yielded 25 tonnes per hectare of fodder beet. The farm has also been used for grazing up to 500 head of Angus steers on contract and last winter ran 470 Friesian bulls."

O'Sullivan says the property is mostly flat with some areas of gentle rolling contours.

"The land is bounded by both Waiareka Creek and the Kakanui River, the latter of which supplies up to 52,000 litres per month of irrigation water under an existing resource consent. The properties are also irrigated by North Otago Irrigation Company water, with an average annual cost of $420 per hectare."

Oamaru has a population of around 15,000 and is well known for its historic precinct, nearby Moeraki boulders and steam punk community.

With surf beaches, rivers, lakes and ski fields nearby there are many varied and easily accessible recreational pursuits.