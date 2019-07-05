A slice of coastal land in New Zealand's Catlins district is for sale, presenting a chance to establish a new eco-tourism venture or secure a rugged private getaway.

The property, at Purakaunui Bay, Owaka, South Otago, is for sale by negotiation through Colliers International.

The property is for sale as an entire 120.1ha parcel across two titles, or a 42.65ha subdivision comprising mostly coastal land, subject to final survey.

It is zoned Coastal and Rural under the Clutha District Plan and is used as part of a larger farm running sheep and beef.

Director Ruth Hodges says it is a chance for a high net worth individuals or tourism operators to acquire a large landholding of peerless beauty.

"If you have ever wanted to purchase a private slice of New Zealand's incredible coastline, this is one of those properties to consider," she says.

"With access to an incredible surfing beach, a neighbouring native bush reserve, exceptional coastal vistas, and plenty of discreet building positions, this property is a must-see."

Purakaunui Bay is in the heart of the Catlins, which offers everything from relaxed getaways to some of New Zealand's most challenging coastal playgrounds.

"The property is superbly located near the Cosgrove Island bird sanctuary and a scenic reserve that is home to the hoiho, or yellow-eyed penguin," Hodges says.

"There are also many other visitor highlights nearby, including the Nugget Point lighthouse, Cannibal Bay and its sea lion colony, McLean Falls and Cathedral Caves, just to name a few.

"The surrounding scenery has also featured in world-renowned movie creations, and these views are prominent from the property."

Hodges says there are opportunities for empathetic eco-tourism, including lodge-styled accommodation.