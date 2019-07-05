Tenants are being sought for a new office development planned for central Manukau.

Manukau is one of three Auckland metropolitan centres prioritised for growth through to 2050 — but, according to Paul Dyson, commercial leasing director at Colliers, it has almost no modern office accommodation.

The six-level building, at 57 Manukau Station Rd, on the corner of Wiri Station Rd, will be among the first in a new wave of commercial properties in Manukau.

It is positioned in the heart of Manukau's metropolitan centre, next to MIT and the newly completed bus and train stations, and is being developed jointly by Haydn & Rollett and McDougall Reidy.

The partnership has appointed Colliers International's Auckland office leasing team to secure tenants for the property, which is due for completion in 2021.

Dyson says Manukau has been crying out for new quality office space.

"The available space is typically in older buildings with smaller floor plates and few modern amenities.

"This development will deliver high quality office accommodation in Manukau.

"Six large, light-filled floor plates will be served by facilities and a decent ratio of covered, on-site car parking, all features highly sought after by corporate occupiers and large organisations."

Michael van der Putten, associate director of commercial leasing at Colliers, says floors in the development are available to lease either individually or together.

"Tenants can secure anywhere between a single 1850sq m floor through to the building's entire net lettable area of 10,800sq m.

"The anchor tenant also has a chance to secure the building's naming rights, providing exceptional visibility within Manukau's growing metropolitan centre.

"This is a rare opportunity to occupy prime office space in a key growth area that offers no comparable commercial accommodation."

The project partners have a proven track record of developing, owning and managing commercial and mixed-use developments in Auckland.

Greg Reidy, managing director at McDougall Reidy, says the site was selected for its strategic location.

"As Auckland's southern growth hub, Manukau has immense development potential, particularly as more and more occupiers adopt a 'hub and spoke' property strategy.

"This usually involves an Auckland CBD head office supplemented by northern and southern satellite offices, providing greater accessibility for staff and clients living or working in these areas."

Reidy says IAG's new northern office at 84 Don McKinnon Dr, Albany, is a good example of this approach.

The 4600sq m office, which supplements the insurer's CBD headquarters and Sylvia Park office, was delivered by Haydn & Rollett and McDougall Reidy late last year.

"The Albany office provides a workplace that is much more accessible for IAG staff living in Auckland's growing northwestern suburbs.

"We see Manukau as a similar growth location for Auckland's south, which is set to undergo a demographic boom as more housing and workplaces emerge in the area."

Kim Barrett, managing director at Haydn & Rollett, says the Manukau Station Rd development will create further momentum in the area.

"Constructed directly across from the MIT campus, the development will house Stage

Two of MIT's growth in a purpose-built facility, plus a state of the art new standalone office building.

"The commercial development will be located on the site's northeastern boundary, giving it huge corner profile."

The site is adjacent to the newly completed Manukau bus and train stations, and a five-minute walk from Westfield Manukau.

It is also five minutes' drive to the Southern Motorway, two minutes' drive to the Southwestern Motorway, and 10km to Auckland airport.

Manukau is Auckland's second largest metropolitan centre, outside of the CBD, with a strong civic, administrative, educational and retail focus. The wider Manukau area accounts for 14 per cent of Auckland's GDP.

Auckland's population is set to increase to 2.4 million people over the next 30 years, requiring more than 300,000 new dwellings and the creation of 260,000 new jobs.

As the southern hub for this growth, Manukau is already attracting substantial investment from local and central government, alongside private investment.

The Transform Manukau programme, led by Auckland Council development agency Panuku, aims to build a strong, permanent residential population of 10,000 people in central Manukau.

Panuku is also working closely with central government to achieve coordinated investment in housing, education, health, transport, and public and community facilities in Manukau.

The project partners have completed numerous projects throughout New Zealand. A number of these projects have been retained by investment vehicles managed or formed by the partners.

The project partners occupy space in the Auckland construction and development market as a 'one-stop shop' capable of locating tenants, designing buildings to suit their requirements, managing all aspects of the construction, and then owning and managing the completed project.