A Waikato property designed for a professional medical clinic in the provincial town of Huntly – midway on State Highway 1 between Auckland and Hamilton – will go under the hammer later this month.

"Purpose-built as a medical centre, it would make sense for another practitioner in the field to buy the premises," says Bayleys Hamilton salesperson Josh Smith, who is marketing 68 Main Rd for sale by auction commencing 11am on Thursday July 25.

Smith says the 100sq m vacant building on a freehold 314sq m site, zoned Commercial 8A under Waikato District Council's operative district plan, offers a range of options for its buyer.

The building has a tidy open plan reception and waiting area, kitchen, bathroom and four consulting rooms with hand basins in each. The consulting rooms have recently been used as offices, but they could easily be turned back into medical premises again.

They could also be converted for other activities, such as serving as an administration headquarters for one Huntly's many sports team or clubs.

"It could be kept as it is, expanded to house a range of medical professionals; or the building could be demolished and the site redeveloped," Smith says.

He says the property is being marketed as a proposed medical facility for doctors, physiotherapists, midwives and another medical-related practice such as a radiographer's suite - with the town's only other x-ray day unit in town located at Huntly's birthing unit.

In particular, Smith says, the town's strong sporting history in rugby league, opens up the chance for a physiotherapist to establish a thriving business.

"There are several league clubs in the area and a number of famous international players began their careers in Huntly.

"It would suit an owner-occupier coming north from Hamilton or south from Auckland to set up a clinic in a central rural town where the population of 7000 is expanding; or a buyer with a tenant who could maximise income from the property."

"With access from both the front, where there is a single car park, and fully fenced rear of the property, it is an opportunity to take advantage of what is poised to become a sought-after area for businesses who see the ability to service two of the country's biggest cities to the north and south."

Smith says Huntly businesses are waiting for the opening of a 15km stretch of SH1 road bypassing the town to become a reality. "It will take heavy trucks and transport outside of the town boundaries and rid Huntly of the barriers making vehicle entrance into the main street off the state highway difficult," he says.

"The bypass will wake up the town instead of killing it and the commercial area is expected to become desirable with increasing property values. Pokeno, up the road, is a good example. The SH1 bypass had a positive effect on its growth and Huntly is set to follow.

"Already, the town is becoming a first home choice for commuters and buyers from Auckland, 93km away; and Hamilton, 32km down the road; looking for cheaper land and housing and businesses wanting more affordable premises but still within an easy distance of both the main areas.

"It's easy to see why the region has been chosen by many as an alternative to the bigger cities , offering ready access to both with the benefits of a small town community and lifestyle," Smith says.