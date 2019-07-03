The number of apartments being built in Tauranga has more than quadrupled as people look for alternative living options.

Last year, Tauranga City Council issued the highest number of building consents for new multi-unit developments since Priority One's records began in 2005.

One hundred and eighty-four apartment units in 35 buildings - costing $60.2 million in total - were consented in 2018, compared with $12m for four multi-unit developments consented in 2005.

Already this year, seven small multi-unit developments have been issued consents totalling $6.14m.

The $10m stage 2 of the luxury Latitude Apartments on the corner of Cliff Rd

