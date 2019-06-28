A last-minute rush to comply with new government regulation will result in more than a third of rental properties in Northland left uninsulated.

An upsurge in demand has resulted in a shortage of insulation materials, both for ceiling and underfloor, and those who have booked orders in the past two to three weeks will have to wait at least a month.

The New Zealand Property Investors Federation believes a third of all rental properties won't be able to be insulated in time for the deadline but the Northland Property Investors Association says that figure will be higher in the region.

