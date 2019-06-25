An online business selling prints by famous New Zealand artists is for sale at a bargain price, says a broker.

"The price of $95,000 includes 14,000 limited edition New Zealand fine art prints, the website and timber racking," says LINK Business broker Lynda Smyth.

Many buyers will find the price fits their budget, Smyth says.

"The business is called Fine Art On Line. There is a lot of value in the prints for this price and the margin achieved on each print sold is very high," she says.

Advertisement

The prints include works by Raymond Ching, Frances Hodgkins, Evelyn Page and Paul Coney which are limited-edition, numbered prints with 4500 having been signed by the artists, and there are no further royalties to be paid.

"These classic prints have very high print and paper quality and many are quite large," says Smyth.

Raymond Ching, whose name is of Cornish origin, was born in Wellington. He became an internationally famous artist, known for his detailed bird and wildlife paintings.

"All the Raymond Ching limited-edition prints are exclusive to Fine Art On Line in New Zealand so there is value in their uniqueness."

Sales of prints are conducted at fineartonline.co.nz which has easy e-commerce shopping cart functionality.

"The prints are currently sold unframed and are posted to the buyer in a tube," Smyth says.

"There is also potential to sell the fine art prints to retail outlets, galleries, framing companies, tourist shops and hospitality providers around the country."

The prints are stored in Auckland but Smyth says the business can be located anywhere in New Zealand and would be easily managed by one person as a home-based operation.

"The owner only needs a space about three metres by four metres and a table to operate this business — no art knowledge or experience is required."

The business is suited either to someone looking for a part-time business, or it could be added to an existing one.

"It could be managed by somebody in full-time employment as it currently only requires a few hours per week to pack up the orders and take them to the post office," Smyth says.

The owner is in his 80s and is finally ready to retire, she says.

"This business has been resting for a few years and needs a new owner to give it a fresh boost and make it fly again."