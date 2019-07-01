Commercial property in Tauranga is in high demand.

A new survey shows more than 50 per cent of respondents are confident in the future of investment in the city.

But real estate experts fear the city cannot keep growing if there is not enough industrial and commercial land to go around.

Collier International's latest Commercial Property Investor Confidence Survey showed a net positive 59 per cent of people expected conditions to improve in the next 12 months.

The net positive result (optimists minus pessimists) was the highest among 13 regions surveyed, beating Queenstown, Wellington and Auckland to the top spot.

