A block of highly productive land with development potential in the crop-growing heart of New Zealand's East Coast will go under the hammer next week.

Colliers International has been appointed to market the property at 54 Bolitho Rd, Waerenga-a-hika, Gisborne.

David Egan and Alan Thorpe are handling the sale by auction at 349 Gladstone Rd, Gisborne, commencing 12pm on Thursday June 27, unless sold earlier.

On the corner of Bolitho and Bushmere Rds, the property comprises just over 10ha of freehold land on the outskirts of Gisborne.

Advertisement

A three-bay implement shed at the rear of the site can be accessed from Bolitho Rd.

A bore beside the shed provides water for the grapes that occupy all 10ha and a water permit is not required for this.

There is also the option to increase water supply by connecting to city water from the nearby Waipaoa treatment plant, with a connection fee quoted at $5000.

Grape varieties include 6ha of chardonnay grapes, 2ha of young plants and 2ha of merlot that are due to be removed shortly.

The chardonnay has been under contract to Indevin, New Zealand's largest supplier of exclusive brand and own label wines, which can continue subject to discussion.

Egan says the strength of this site lies in the high-quality Matawhero heavy silt loam soil.

"Soil type and quality are a very important consideration for a land purchase of this kind.

"The owner has managed the soils to a high standard and the property has been well fertilised and maintained over the years."

While grape growing in the area has produced excellent yields, the size and location of the land make it ideal for many forms of horticulture, says Thorpe.

"Ten hectares of highly productive and fertile land just 12 minutes from Gisborne make for a highly desirable land proposition.

"The area is abundant with many types of horticulture and the soil on this land would be ideal for a wide range of crops including kiwifruit and apples or annual crops.

"Whether the new owner wants to continue with grape growing or re-plant, this is a highly functional piece of land with good water and transport access as well as future development potential."

The title being over 8ha allows for residential development subject to council approval.