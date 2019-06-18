Penrose office showroom

A 724sq m refurbished office and showroom property with 24 stacked carparks at 772 Great South Rd, Penrose, was sold for $2.34m at a 5.13 per cent yield by James Were, Scott Kirk & James Valintine, Bayleys Auckland.

Milford investment property

A fully leased office and retail investment property with eight tenants at 3 Milford Rd sold for $2,603,000, at a yield of 5 per cent. The freehold property comprises a two-level, 378sq m building on a 445sq m site with eight car parks and Business Town Centre zoning under Auckland's Unitary Plan. The sale was brokered by Janet Marshall, Euan Stratton and Sean Honeycombe of Colliers International North Shore.

Wairau Valley bulk retail

A 335sq m bulk retail unit with shop, walk-in chiller, rear loading area and roller door on a corner site at 15/160-170 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley, was sold by negotiation for $1.19m at a 7.14 per cent yield by Adam Watton, Adam Curtis and James Yu, Bayleys North Shore.

Refurbished in Grey Lynn

A 321sq m recently refurbished office, with 162sq m warehouse or carparking at 26A Crummer Rd, Grey Lynn, was sold with vacant possession for $1.83m by James Were and Scott Kirk, Bayleys Auckland.

Strata titled Rosedale unit

A 278sq m strata titled office unit on Auckland's North Shore was sold with vacant possession for $1,253,000. The private treaty sale of B3, 34 Triton Rd, Rosedale was brokered by Janet Marshall and Kerry Cook of Colliers North Shore.

Gisborne development land

A 5.31ha block of industrial development land in Gisborne, planted in a seasonal crop, sold at auction for $1.05m. The property at 48 Dunstan Rd is zoned Rural Industrial B, allowing for subdivision down to 2ha and for a wide variety of permitted uses. The deal was brokered by Philip Searle of Colliers Gisborne.

Vacant commercial building

A 3167sq m vacant commercial landholding at 46 Ashley Place, Papamoa, was sold for $1,456,000 in an off-market sale by negotiation brokered by Rich Davidson of Colliers Tauranga.

Wiri industrial and yard

A 495sq m industrial unit and small fenced side yard at 20/114 Wiri Station Rd, Wiri, was sold for $1.95m by Mike Marinkovich, Bayleys South Auckland, and James Hill, Bayleys Auckland. This property comprises Stage One of a development where 30-units are planned.

Tauranga orchard and home

A 4.13ha rural property at 560 Belk Rd, Tauranga, comprising 2.64ha kiwifruit orchard, horticultural infrastructure and 173sq m three-bedroom home, was sold by negotiation for $2.11m by Phil Mangos, Bayleys Tauranga.

Rural service expansion

Colliers International is expanding its rural and agribusiness service line with a new office in Katikati. It is led by general manager Richard Graham and provides rural brokerage services with a focus on the farm, lifestyle and orchard markets.