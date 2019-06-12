The owners of this property had to make a tough decision: the dream house in Auckland or the dream job in Australia.

The dream job won by a whisker. They've moved across the Ditch, leaving this new build at 449 Riddell Rd, Glendowie, to become somebody else's dream home.

Everything was built to the highest standards and fitted out with top quality items. There are stunning views to the sea, too, Brown's Is to the left and Waiheke in the distance.

A deck runs nearly the length of the architecturally-designed house. The kitchen, scullery and dining area are at one end and the lounge at the other.

Advertisement

Left of the lounge is the master bedroom with his and hers walk-in wardrobe and en suite with a bath under a picture window.

The master bedroom also has access to the deck.

449 Riddell Rd, Glendowie, Auckland. Photo / Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

Downstairs are four more bedrooms, all with sea views and access to a second deck. A second lounge here can be closed off from upstairs.

Storage includes a near bedroom-sized room on the ground level. The laundry is off the double garage and there is also another room the owners intended for a gym.

449 Riddell Rd, Glendowie, Auckland. Photo / Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

There is resource consent for a pool in front of the downstairs deck, and garden and pool lighting has been wired but is not installed. There is also wiring for a gate at the bottom of the driveway.

The owners spared no expense. "We worked with our architect (Box Designs) to design it with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows and good sized rooms.

"To ensure the house was cosy in winter we added SunFlow underfloor heating to the entire downstairs slab and a large Escea gas fire upstairs.

449 Riddell Rd, Glendowie, Auckland. Photo / Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

"We designed a picture window in the en suite so we could enjoy a bath with a view." They also helped to create a "beautiful but functional kitchen", with the best materials and appliances.

"We already miss the location, the views, quiet setting and access to the waterfront and city." Agent Vanessa Mowlem says there is access at the bottom of the garden to the water, and there are buses to private schools.

449 RIDDELL ROAD, GLENDOWIE

• 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom, 2 parking spaces.

• Sale Date: June 19

• Contact: Vanessa Mowlem, Ray White, 021 840 700; Jono Barton, 027 919 4944