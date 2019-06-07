Land and buildings housing a substantial purpose-built early childcare education centre in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, have been placed on the market.

The property at 51 Twomey Drive is branded under The Playhouse Pre-School trademark, and is one of two childcare centres operated by the company in the street. The centres run daily activities for children ranging in age from infants through to six-year-olds.

Featured in Bayleys' latest Total Property portfolio magazine, the multi-level venue at 51 Twomey Drive encompasses a 234.6sq m childcare centre sitting on 841sq m of freehold land zoned Residential Mixed Housing Suburban under the Auckland Council Plan. The building was constructed in 2008 and has been exclusively occupied since that time by The Playhouse Pre-School.

The Playhouse Pre-School business is on a lease running through to 2020 generating annual rent of $92,720 plus GST and outgoings; with a further four-year right of renewal. Rent reviews are scheduled into the lease for 2020 and potentially in 2024.

With dual vehicle entry and exit points off Twomey Drive, the property has car parking for eight vehicles, along with substantial additional parking immediately outside the pre-school centre on both Twomey Drive, and the Basin Place cul-de-sac.

The building has a new building standards (NBS) rating of 100 per cent, and is licensed to accommodate up to 40 children. The outdoor play amenities at the centre are fully fenced to ensure the safety of youngsters while the centre's administrative offices are housed in the upper level portion of the building.

The Pukekohe property – but not The Playhouse Pre-School childcare business – is now being marketed for sale at auction at 11am on Wednesday June 26 through Bayleys Counties. Salespeople Shane Snijder and Peter Migounoff say the site is in a growing residential portion of Pukekohe which "delivers a strong on-going 'pipeline" of potential attendees.

"Urban growth in the Newsham Park suburban part of Pukekohe is one of the reasons The Playhouse chose to expand its operations to two sites within the one immediate vicinity," Snijder says.

"The modern early childhood structure and fit out of 51 Twomey Drive – being purpose-built rather than a conversion from a former residential dwelling - places The Playhouse Pre-School operation in the top tier of early education centres in Pukekohe.

"Inside, the open-plan layout and design themes of the play space zones, reception areas, staff amenities, food preparation facilities, and bathrooms, all mirror a proven templated model for modern early childhood education centres."

Migounoff says the property has been well maintained throughout its life.