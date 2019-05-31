Midway shopping centre

The1882sq m Midway suburban shopping centre on 4046sq m site at 93-105 Albert St, Palmerston North was sold for $5.6m at a 7.5 per cent yield by Mark Sherlock, Bayleys Wellington.

Kiwi Holiday Park

All Seasons Kiwi Holiday Park in Taupō sold for $3.3 million in a deal transacted by Tom Lyons of Colliers Taupō and Dan Walker of Colliers Hawke's Bay. The 1.93ha property at 16 Rangatira St comprises a profitable mix of motel rooms, dormitories, cabins; camping, campervan and caravan sites; plus a three-bedroom manager's residence, with a total combined floor area of 1839sq m.

Albany restaurant premises

A 175sq m restaurant premises plus 50sq m covered outdoor terrace at 4/270 Oteha Valley Rd, Albany, in the Foundation retail complex was sold at auction for $1.8m at a 5.42 per cent yield by Eddie Zhong, Bayleys North Shore and Matt Lee, Bayleys Auckland.

Tauranga Tauriko industrial

Simon Clark, Rob Schoeser and Rich Davidson of Colliers Tauranga brokered the sale of a modern, low-maintenance 1113sq m warehouse and office property on an 1880sq m site at 49 Whiore Ave, in Tauranga's Tauriko industrial precinct. The sale price of $2,261,000, represented a yield of 5.2 per cent on an 18-month lease.

Lake Rd Takapuna

A 130sq m Mixed Use, recently-refurbished premises, housing a sushi restaurant on the ground floor and an apartment on the first level, occupying a 197sq m Metropolitan Centre zoned site with rear carparking at 473 Lake Rd, was auctioned for $1.2m at a 4.81 per cent yield through Terry Kim and Michael Nees, Bayleys North Shore.

Taupo multi-tenanted

A multi-tenanted industrial property at 15-17 Matai St, Taupō, has sold by negotiation through Tom Lyons, Colliers Taupo, for $1.6m, at a yield of 7.32 per cent. The fully leased 2975sq m property has four tenants and a net lettable area of 1173sq m.

Kingsland retail buildings

Two 292sq m Kingsland retail buildings with a 3-bedroom house at the rear on 429sq m Local Centre zoned site at 586-592 New North Rd, Kingsland sold at auction through by Oscar Kuang and James Chan, Bayleys Auckland, for $1.11m representing an 8.14 per cent yield.