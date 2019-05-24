$21m Wellington sale

Richard Findlay, Hamish Templeton and Michelle Chadwick of Colliers International Wellington brokered the $21m sale of four commercial levels in Wellington's landmark One Market Lane building near the waterfront. The 3538sq m strata-titled property, completed in 2015, is anchored by Trade Me on Levels 3-5, with Mojo Coffee among the three ground floor tenants.

Botany Downs land

Dave Stanley, Bayleys South Auckland and Harry Cheng, Bayleys Remuera, sold 5374sq m of residential land with Mixed Housing Suburban zoning at 179 Botany Rd, Botany Downs, with vacant possession for $4.25m at $791 per sq m.

Northside Business Park units

In a deal brokered by Craig Smith of Colliers West Auckland and Matt Prentice of the agency's North Shore team, three newly-completed industrial units at the Northside Business Park in Westgate, Auckland, were sold to a private investor for $4,283,000. Units B1, B2 and B3 at 9 Northside Drive range in size from 243sq m to 486sq m.

Eden Terrace office

A 720sq m standalone office and four-bedroom penthouse apartment plus eight carparks and warehousing on 311sq m site at 14 Charlotte St, Eden Terrace, were sold for $2.58m by Terry Kim and Michael Nees, Bayleys North Shore.

Gisborne citrus orchard

A 24.27ha rural property at 52 Saddler Rd, Muriwai, Gisborne, encompassing a citrus orchard, four-bedroom home and land for grazing and cropping, sold for $2.48m through David Egan and Alan Thorpe of Colliers Gisborne.

Parnell commercial villa

A 171sq m Parnell villa, on a part-share of an 860sq m Mixed-Use zoned, cross-leased site; plus four carparks at 493 Parnell Rd sold for $2.01m at a 3.07 per cent yield on part gross rental income; through Cameron Melhuish and Genevieve Thompson-Ford, Bayleys Auckland. The property has short-term commercial tenancy leases at the front and a self-contained two-bedroom tenancy at the rear.

Tauranga corner building

An 828sq m commercial building on a high-profile 1018sq m corner site at 14 Enterprise Drive, Papamoa, sold with vacant possession for an asking price of $1.7m, in a deal brokered by Rich Davidson and Rob Schoeser of Colliers Tauranga.

Wairau Valley industrial

A 933sq m fully leased industrial premises across three titles, with two units per title at 49 Porana Rd, Wairau Valley, sold for $2.53m at a 6.02 per cent yield through Ranjan Unka and Trevor Duffin, Bayleys North Shore.

Tauriko development site

A 3185sqm development site designated Lot 4, Gargan Rd, on a 3584sq m title in Tauranga's Tauriko industrial precinct was sold for $1.3m through Mathew Gibbard, Simon Clark and Rachel Emerson of Colliers Tauranga and Rotorua.

Whakatane two-level premises

An 800sq m two-storey commercial premises, built in 2017 on a 1012sq m site at 5 Louvain St, Whakatane, was sold for $2.6m at a 6.47 per cent yield by Rhys Mischefski and Larissa Reid, Bayleys Whakatane.