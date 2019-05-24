Land and buildings housing a physiotherapy clinic and sports injury recovery healthcare practice, in Auckland's southern suburb of Papatoetoe, will go under the hammer next month.

The commercial property houses the consulting and treatment rooms for the well-established sports and rehabilitation business Flex Physio Sports & Rehab.

"This is an affordable freehold passive investment property," says Ben Bayley of Bayleys Manukau who, with colleague Janak Darji, is marketing 503 Great South Rd for auction commencing at 11am on Wednesday June 26.

"It's on a high-profile site on Great South Rd site and has new lease," Bayleys says.

He says the property houses a well-presented clinic across a floor area of 276sq m on an 809sq m site; and generates annual income of $75,000 plus GST and outgoings, along with rental growth.

"Flex Physio offers a range of high quality treatments at its Papatoetoe clinic and is on a new four-year lease in an area zoned Residential Mixed Housing Suburban in the Auckland Council Plan," Bayley says.

"The sports healthcare clinic has been at this Papatoetoe premises for more than 20 years and benefits from being close to schools, hotels and motorway networks which deliver a consistent client base to the business."

The property, featured in Bayleys' latest Total Property portfolio magazine, is located on a thoroughfare between the growth centres of Manukau and Papatoetoe and is exposed to a constant stream of traffic passing by daily.

Flex Physio was originally started in 1984 in Papatoetoe by physiotherapist Glenn Gallagher and in 2015 the expanded practice was sold and renamed Flex Physio Sports & Rehab.

Four years later, Flex Physio Sports & Rehab has four clinics throughout South Auckland with a staffing complement from different cultures and ethnic backgrounds, who can speak Cook Island Maori, Fijian, French, Korean, Samoan, Te Reo Maori, and Mandarin which makes its clients feel comfortable.

The clinic's physiotherapists are ACC endorsed. As well as sports rehabilitation, the business offers a wide range of other treatments - including chronic pain management and acupuncture.