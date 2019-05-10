David Mitchell bought this corner unit at Perspective Apartments for his retirement years.

That was in December 2005 when the single-handed UK-born sailor was searching for something in Auckland central that could not be built out and would retain its open feel.



"I had left the UK in 1996 and arrived in New Zealand in 200I. I fell in love with the country and sought residency," he says.

He bought the College Hill apartment off the plans but as he wasn't ready back then to become a landlubber, he rented it out.

"It has certainly been a marvellous investment, as well as a desirable home. I knew it would appeal to others should I want to either rent it or sell.

"The location is ideal. It's close to New World and the CBD with the library, theatre and shops."

The freehold apartment faces north and has a "sneaky" view of Victoria Park. It is close to Westhaven Marina and the waterfront. "That was the main drawcard for me," says David.

He likes the boutique aspect of the Perspective Apartments. "It's not too big, which is useful if you want to get to know other residents. The central courtyard gives it an open feel and the proximity to the park is excellent. The cafe at ground level provides a handy meeting point."

He says the body corp — a committee of residents working with an experienced body corp, plus an efficient site manager — has plans for refurbishing the outdoor pool area.

The other Perspective residents include "professionals, some retirees, and more recently, younger couples and singles wanting a quality apartment and the security available here".

His apartment's layout on the top level of the building has the front door opening into the living room with the kitchen area on the right. There are two large bedrooms, each with en suites.

Being north-facing means the apartment gets natural light.

"Copious amounts of it, with the floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors," says David.

"I also like the indoor-outdoor flow. And the deck is brilliant for entertaining, or just relaxing.

"We have installed louvres on the east-facing wall of the deck, which can block the wind if needed, but it opens to reveal that narrow view of the park otherwise."

Apart from the louvres and some plants for the deck, he has not needed to make any changes. "This is why I bought it in the first place."

The high ceilings give a feeling of spaciousness and he likes how it is set apart from other buildings. "The corner aspect and proximity to Victoria Park add to this."

David is selling because he is moving to the Bay of Plenty to be with his fiancee in her house near Katikati.

"My life is now focused on the Bay of Plenty and I have moved my yacht to Tauranga. We plan to use the funds to upgrade her house."

The apartment sale includes two car parks. "A 'must have' in my opinion," says David.

503 / 28 COLLEGE HILL, FREEMANS BAY

• 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 parking spaces.

• 104sq m.

• Sale: By negotiation.

• Body Corp: $7000pa.

• Contact: Krister Samuel, Ray White, 021 470 194.