The developer behind a select offering of Auckland sky homes atop a luxury hotel reckons the trend for busy people wanting secure living with extensive amenities at their fingertips has helped drive sales.

Around 65 per cent of 51 Albert's 23 residences with sweeping city and harbour views have already sold off the plans. Its $13m crowning Level 39 penthouse's sale last week was confirmed by the director of sales and marketing for 51 Albert's Australasian developer 94 Feet, Matt George.

He says of the $250m project: "This is a unique, special offering and good things always sell."

At last count only four two-bedroom residences (offered in three sizes) and two three-bedroom residences were available plus two whole-floor, three-bedroom sub-penthouses.

51 Albert is being built between Albert St and St Patrick's Square in an area city planners have pinpointed for urban renewal with the development of the City Rail Link. It will integrate at its base a 1912 three-storey Edwardian building.

Its 23 sky homes with dedicated residents' entry and lifts will top a 225 room Hotel Indigo, which is the InterContinental Hotel Group's upmarket brand operating internationally. Full services of the hotel are included in residents' body corporate fees, which start from $4000 yearly (around $77 weekly).

A signature pan-Asian restaurant, a lounge and bar, streetside cafe and a lower ground-floor wine bar will also operate onsite.

Matt says: "These types of buildings with full services and secure environments, often featuring residences above hotels, are the most in demand for high end living in the world.

"They are already common in Australia, Asia, London, etc and ... they will become more common here.

"They suit busy people, often those who are well-travelled and well-heeled, who are looking for security and amenity."

He says 51 Albert's select community of residents will enjoy a different experience from those living in buildings with 300 other apartment owners.

51 Albert has already started construction kicking off with demolition of the Wilsons car park the historic building had long contained and proceeding with excavation and piling.

Matt says: "51 Albert is not dependent on sales. We have resource consent, we are funded and it is underpinned by the hotel, which 94 Feet will retain ownership of."

Architect Geoff Gillman of Scott Carver designed a contemporary tower to soar above the original building, marrying old and new. The residential apartments topping the tower have been designed to look as though they float in a simple glass box that maximises

spectacular views.

Apartment pricing includes car parking with extra parks available to purchase. Valet parking will park or swiftly retrieve cars with a 30-second turnaround and no additional cost.

Layouts have been designed for stunning views through floor-to-ceiling glazing in what will be one of Auckland's tallest buildings. Interiors will feature parquetry flooring, European fittings, lighting and appliances.

Melbourne-based 94 Feet has extensive Australian development experience. While 51 Albert is its first New Zealand project, it has been chosen as part of a consortium to develop the mixed use Lakeview community above Queenstown.

Matt says 51 Albert's hotel component is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2021 with sky homes' completion soon after.

51 ALBERT STREET, CENTRAL AUCKLAND

• Options: A) 2-bd, 1-bth 72sq m sky homes; priced from $1 million, including one car park.

B) 2-bd, 2-bth 95sq m sky homes; priced from $1.9 million, including one car park.

C) 2-bd, 2-bth 127sq m sky homes; priced from $1,225,000, on levels 29-32 includes one car park; from level 33 upwards includes two car parks.

D) 3-bd, 3-bth 178sq m sky homes from $4 million, including 3 car parks.

E) 3bd, 3-bth 335sq m sub-penthouses from $11 million including 3 car parks.

Extra dedicated car parks are available to purchase for approximately $150,000 each. All apartments have access to valet parking, 24 hour concierge, onsite gym and wellness centre and private residences' lifts.

• Body Corp: Range from $4000-$9000 pa for the lower levels and $18,500 for the sub penthouse and penthouse floors.

• Schools: Freemans Bay, Ponsonby Intermediate, Western Springs College, Auckland Girls' Grammar.

