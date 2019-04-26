Auckland's licensed, waterfront restaurant Mikano, is for sale as a going concern business within leased premises for an asking price of $950,000 plus stock at valuation.

"Located in Mechanics Bay near to the Ports of Auckland and next to busy helicopter landings pads, Mikano's setting is like a scene out a James Bond movie, " says broker Dayne Tomczyk of ABC Business Sales, who is marketing the business with colleague Dale Truong.

"The restaurant is well-known for its fine dining as the city's premier seafood restaurant, its attentive service and for its breath-taking harbour views out to the Hauraki Gulf," says Tomczyk.

"The head chef has been inspiring the Mikano kitchen for over 15 years, consistently producing menus that have kept it among Auckland's best restaurants and attracting a very high calibre kitchen team."

Advertisement

Recently having undergone a major renovation, the restaurant at 1 Solent St, has seating for 165 patrons over two floors which are warmed by a large open fire and a tavern licence that permits it to serve patrons until 3am.

"This makes Mikano an ideal venue for large weddings, corporate functions and any event needing a premium city venue," says Tomczyk.

"With plenty of parking around the building and along Tamaki Drive along with quick access to Southern Northern and Northwestern motorways via Parnell, it's the perfect place for business meetings, special occasions or just a quick beer, wine or cocktail after work."

Truong says the business is run under full management and has a solid and consistent trading history.

"There is currently a 10-year lease in place until June 2028 with the vendor advising that the landlord is happy to enter into negotiations with a new tenant regarding any extension".

Mikano is open Monday to Sunday for lunch from 11.30am to 5pm; and for dinner from 5.30pm until late.

"Special client packages are available for business meetings and the entire restaurant can also be reserved for corporate or special occasions like weddings and anniversaries," says Truong. "There are two areas of the restaurant that can be turned into private function areas."

The restaurant at 1 Solent St, has seating for 165 patrons over two floors. Photo / Supplied

The full restaurant can host a maximum of 450 guest cocktail style; or 120 diners seated downstairs and a total of 165 persons seated including the mezzanine floor which, independently, can cater to 50 persons cocktail styled and 45 persons seated.

A feature of the restaurant is its set three course menus priced from $85 per person which can be custom designed to suit a variety of occasion, cultures and food preferences.

Booking the entire restaurant for a special event can be arranged for between $8000 and $18,000 including GST, depending on the night of the week and time of the year.

The exclusive use of the restaurant for lunch is also negotiable depending on the day while a wide-ranging breakfast menu is offered for a minimum seating of 20 customers.

Among the gourmet dishes on offer on Mikano's three course menu for $85 per person are Mikano crab lasagne; slow cooked duck ravioli, king garlic prawns, roasted lamb rump, freshly-caught local snapper wrapped in prosciutto; passionfruit semifreddo with kiwifruit and crème brulèè.

Along with an extensive a la carte menu and four-course set menu for $105 per person the restaurant features a seven course degustation menu with wine pairings for $55.

Truong says Mikano's wine list offers a full range of New Zealand grape varieties and blends, along with premium Australian and Californian reds; and an impressive selection of French champagnes.

Cocktails include mojitos, margaritas, daquiris, cosmopolitans, pina coladas and Mikano's own creation, the Mikano Liit and peach passion smash. Non-alcoholic cocktails are also a speciality.

In addition to a wide range of New Zealand beers, the bar offers overseas brews imported from Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Spain, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Australia.