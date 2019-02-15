Following the decision by members of the Onehunga Workingmen's Club to sell their headquarters, the prime Onehunga Town Centre site has been placed on the market.

The two-level commercial property — comprising a floor area of about 3041sq m on a large 1808sq m site — is for sale by a tender process, closing at 4pm on February 28.

The Business Town Centre zoned property, at 158 Onehunga Mall, which is divided into two freehold and two leasehold titles, is being sold by the owner of J. Whisker Realty, Jon Whisker, and two Colliers International agents, Gawan Baski and Ned Gow.

Whisker says the property is at the centre of Onehunga's fast-growing commercial hub — one which serves a rapidly gentrifying residential area.

"The surrounding community is attracting a steady influx of young families and professionals of all kinds, which is leading to ever-increasing demand for quality retail and services at Onehunga."

The Workingmen's Club is prepared to stay on as a tenant in the building, though this would be subject to negotiation between it and any new owner.

"Over a period of many years, this club has been hosting dances on its large wooden dance floor; leisure activities such as pool, darts and hospitality operations including bar and dining facilities.

"It is clear that the club still plans to adapt and evolve to serve its community and is committed to being relevant to the younger generation of Onehunga residents pouring into the area."

Whisker says at present a church group, The Potter's House Christian Fellowship Onehunga, leases 620sq m on the first floor of the building. This group pays $55,000per annum on a three-year-lease running through until May 21, 2021, with a single three-year right of renewal.

The Workingmen's Club site as whole has access and a frontage of about 37m onto Onehunga Mall; with secondary access and a frontage of a further 37m onto Upper Municipal Place. There is also another 75m frontage running the length of the laneway running alongside the building.

The property's four titles are:

• 156 Onehunga Mall (freehold) 331sq m,

• 158 Onehunga Mall (freehold) 1120sq m,

• 24 Upper Municipal Place (leasehold with potential to freehold) 263sq m, and

• 26 Upper Municipal Place (leasehold with potential to freehold) 94 sq m.

The two-level concrete post and pillar building was constructed in the 1960s.

The ground floor comprises retail accommodation, which is currently vacant with the Onehunga Workingmen's Club occupying the balance of the ground floor and the church group occupying part of the first floor.

The net lettable area of 3041sq m is divided between 1505sq m at ground level and about 1537sq m on the first floor.

"Overall, the property has a somewhat specialised fit-out, but there is good conversion potential and ample opportunity to add value," Whisker adds.

"There would seem to be huge potential for eventual development. The Business-Town Centre Zone here has a height limit of 27 metres, and allows for activities, including commercial, leisure, residential, tourist, cultural, community and civic services."