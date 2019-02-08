Two prime South Auckland industrial properties in Airport Oaks, Mangere; and in Penrose, are being marketed by Barfoot & Thompson Commercial agents – both offered via deadline treaties closing in February.

The first property at 8 Brigade Rd comprises a stratum in freehold property of around 1550sq m over two adjacent strata titles with about 782sq m of 5.5m stud warehouse/workshop space with some office space.

"The vendors have decided to sell and retire to Hawke's Bay," says Ewan Orsborn who, with fellow industrial agent Ron Nieubuurt, is marketing the Airport Oaks property for sale with vacant possession by deadline private treating closing at 4pm on February 20.

"For the last 15 years the vendors have operated a panel and paint business within these premises," Orsborn says. "Although the property is being offered with vacant possession they are prepared, subject to negotiation, to leave in place significant plant, should this be of interest to any buyer currently in or planning to enter the panel beating and paint industry."

The building area, of 782sq m constructed in the early 1980s, encompasses two separate but adjacent units.

Unit A comprises a warehouse/workshop area along with office amenities space of 240sq m; while Unit C has a warehouse/workshop area and office/amenities of 542q m.

Nieubuurt says both units are served by a substantial secure yard area which the vendor has

used for car parking and car storage, but would equally be ideal devanning space for a freight and logistics operator.

"This a high-profile property that has been well-maintained by the owners with its substantial yardage being a real attraction," he says.

Nieubuurt says the property is zoned light Industry under the Auckland Unitary Plan with its general construction being of concrete foundations, concrete structure and concrete block walls; long run Colorsteel roofing; plasterboard internal walls and aluminum joinery.

The second prime industrial property at 51 Felix St, Penrose, is being marketed for sale by Nick Wilson and James Marshall via deadline treaty closing 2pm on Thursday February 14.

The property at 51 Felix St, Penrose, is leased to Trak Group Limited. Photo / Supplied

"It consists of one freehold title totalling 759sq m with a Light Industrial zoning

on the Eastern side of Felix St," Wilson says.

The A-graded new build standard (NBS) rated building, with a total gross floor area of 713.45sq m, comprises a 318.15sq m warehouse with tidy office and amenities areas totalling 395.3sq m.

Leased to Trak Group Limited, which has occupied it long term, the property earns passing net rent of $126,759.36 on a lease providing for 2 percent annual increases and market rental reviews on renewals.

Marshall says the original 1980s' industrial building received substantial additions to its office in 2000 and further significant renovations in 2014.

"Repainted, carpeted and newly-tiled offices were equipped with new air conditioning systems and a building energy management system; along with energy efficient lighting; and a Cardax security access and intruder protection system."

Marshall says the rectangular shaped and flat site has a frontage of about 15m and depth of 50m with good parking at the front.

He says the overall building construction is of concrete block walls, steel portal framing and long run iron roofing.