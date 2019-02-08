A popular Hanmer Springs holiday park, established in the 1930s, is on the market as an investment property for the first time in a decade.

Covering 7.9ha, Alpine Adventure Holiday Park, at the foot of Jack's Pass, goes under the hammer at 10am on Thursday March 7, through Colliers International unless sold prior. The sale is of the land and buildings, but not the occupying business operation.

Will Franks, an investment sales broker with Colliers in Christchurch, says the tenant has a long-term 18-year lease which earns $100,000 net annually.

"The property provides investors with all the key fundamentals so keenly sought-after in the market, including the long lease term, proven tenant covenant, and surplus land which offers future add-value opportunity for incoming purchasers," Franks says.

Popular with school groups, domestic and international visitors, the park features a 40-bed lodge, together with tourist flats, chalets, cabins, powered and non-powered sites. Facilities include a games room, and adventure playground.

"There's a real mix of people using the holiday park and so many return year after year," Franks says. "The owners were telling us that some families are now in their third generation of families camping there.

"Along with the existing loyal customer base, the tourism industry continues to be strong in the Hurunui region."

Family owned, the park is set on the site of an historic staging post, once used by drovers and musterers bringing stock through to Molesworth Station. Today, this is still the largest working farm in the South Island High Country.

Growing steadily since 2000, Hanmer's population now stands at 1000 and the township has about 180 businesses employing 570 people.

Hanmer is a mecca for tourists throughout the year, with 530,000 people visiting the town in the past year, a quarter of whom were international tourists.

A key drawcard is the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa which has steadily expanded over the years in response to growing demand. The pools have been publicly owned since 1883 when the Government Lands Department took over the development of the Thermal Pools area. They've grown from a simple bathing area to a multi-million dollar attraction that is still in public ownership, under the Hurunui District Council. Today they are one of the largest employers in the Hurunui District.