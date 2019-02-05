A landmark building in Kingsland, which served as the suburb's post office for close to 80 years, is for sale offering many potential options for future use.

Nestled in the centre of the tightly held Kingsland Village on a 356sq m freehold site, the two-level building of about 270sq m is located among a number hospitality businesses and is a one-to-two minute walk from the suburb's busy train station.

Situated at 478 New North Rd, it has been put up for sale by the Society of St Vincent de Paul, which ran a charity shop from the premises for 30 years.

Phil Haydock from Bayleys' Auckland City & Fringe division is marketing the property, which features in Bayleys' first Total Property portfolio for 2019. It is for sale by tender, closing 4pm March 5, unless sold prior.

The building is offered with vacant possession, though about 9sq m on the rear boundary is leased to Two Degrees Mobile Ltd for use as a telecommunications facility. This is generates annual holding income of $5298 plus GST.

"The early 20th century building retains much of its original charm and features, including ornate ceilings and cornices, tongue-and-groove timber flooring as well as a secure walk-in vault which harks back to the time when the Post Office was also a savings bank," says Haydock. "While some refurbishment and seismic strengthening work is required, it represents an exceptional opportunity for add-value investors or owner-occupiers to secure a standout Kingsland trophy property."

Designed by architect John Campbell, the 1911 building features on the New Zealand Heritage list and has been described as blending Edwardian classical revival style and arts and crafts elements. It remained in use as a post office until 1989.

"There is a big opportunity here to capitalise on the building's heritage value and the prime city fringe location right in the heart of Kingsland Village, which attracts people from near and far with its range of popular bars, restaurants, cafes and boutique shops," Haydock says. "Furthermore, the popularity of the location is set to hit new highs when the 2019 season of the popular tv show, The Block NZ, starts the refurbishment of the old Kingsland Fire station a few doors up the road."

The building is set on a flat, north facing site with onsite parking for three cars parks at the rear of the property which overlooks Sandringham Rd and Eden Park.

"The site has a Business-Local Centre zoning which permits a wide range of potential uses including retail, office and upper level) residential," says Haydock.

"The highest and best possible use for the ground level, in terms of maximising its rent return, would probably be a food and beverage or hospitality tenancy. However, this floor would also suit speciality retail or showroom use.

"In terms of owner occupation, the whole building could provide stand-out character office accommodation for a business looking for a point of difference in an excellent location."