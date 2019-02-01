It's a great way to start the day, waking to the stunning views of Mt Eden in one direction, the Waitakere ranges in the distance in the other.

These are the views John Paul enjoys from the balcony of his corner unit on level four of the cedar-clad Nugent Apartments building in Grafton.

He bought the two-bedroom apartment about two years ago.

"It has stunning views, it is a good size and layout, spacious and every room has plenty of natural light.

"It is modern and open-plan space, a great size for an inner-city apartment. And having the top-quality gym downstairs is convenient."

The south-facing freehold apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

As you enter, the open-plan hardwood floored kitchen and carpeted lounge are on the

left and the main bathroom is straight ahead.

To the left of the main bathroom is the second bedroom.

The main bedroom is on your right, with a walk-in wardrobe and tiled en suite. Both bedrooms are carpeted.

The apartment's kitchen and laundry have Bosch appliances and the benchtop is black Caesarstone. There's a breakfast island and Melteca cabinets have a charred oak pure grain finish.

"The lounge area and bedrooms get morning sunlight up to around midday. The evening sun hits the balcony approximately 4pm until the sun sets over the Waitakere Ranges."

The balcony is accessed through sliding glass doors from the lounge and John Paul keeps a table and chairs, pot plants and a barbecue here.

"It's fantastic in summer for a weekend barbecue, drinks and entertaining with friends."

The apartment sale includes a storage locker, and one carpark in the building across from the apartment building, with underground tunnel access.

The apartments are part of the 8 Nugent precinct of five buildings developed by The Neil group. There are 56 apartments and five floors with two penthouses on level six.

John Paul says the other apartment dwellers are young professionals and families, as well as renters and owner occupiers.

He has enjoyed living on the city fringe but is selling to move overseas.

"This area is handy for accessing Parnell, Ponsonby and all the fantastic restaurants and cafes in Mount Eden for dinner and drinks. You can catch a bus if you work in the city."

His favourite cafes in Eden Terrace include Twenty-three and Goodness Gracious and a few of the great pubs nearby include Galbraith's Alehouse.

