They've only lived there for five years, but Linda Trainer and her husband Jon have poured lots of love into their 1920s three-level bungalow, an elegant weatherboard and shingle design.

It sits on Upland Rd, but is set back just below street-level and is sunny, quiet and private.

It was built as part of many sprawling grand estates, most of which were owned by wealthy businessmen and their families, which sprang up in Remuera during that era.

"We'd come from St Heliers, and I know it's clichéd, but we had only just stepped inside the front door and admired the entrance lobby when we looked at each other and, without saying anything, nodded and agreed that this was the one. It was really that easy," she says.

The previous owners had done high-quality renovations in a style sympathetic to the home's era, and while Linda and Jon thought it wonderful as it was, they saw more potential still.

72 Upland Road, Remuera, Auckland. Photo / Ted Baghurst

She says that Jon appointed himself as the property's gardener almost straight away.



"The existing garden was very pleasant, but it was a bit of a mix.

"Jon's completely recreated it in the lovely formal English-style with trimmed hedges and white flowers. I can't take any credit for it at all, but I just love it."

In many ways, it's hard to believe that the house is around 100 years old, because original features have been integrated seamlessly with a bright, contemporary vibe.

"Owners over the years have really treasured and honoured special features like the leadlight glass windows, chandeliers and the fantastic period fireplace in the formal lounge," says Linda.

The last owners transformed the kitchen into a modern masterpiece, and it works seamlessly alongside the family room, which in turn segues to the upper deck outside, with its expansive view of the Remuera Ridge and beyond to the museum, domain and CBD.

72 Upland Road, Remuera, Auckland. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Here, there's an outdoor fireplace, which doubles as a pizza oven, and loads of space for lounging and entertaining overlooking the pool below, reached via an easy set of stairs.

The pool isn't heated, simply because it doesn't need to be. Linda's found that the summer sun keeps it perfectly warm.

Upstairs, two double bedrooms, served by the main bathroom, sit alongside the magnificent master suite, which not only boasts a luxury-size wardrobe but also the most sensational, sun-drenched en suite bathroom.

72 Upland Road, Remuera, Auckland. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Linda and Jon have lots of family overseas, which means a constant stream of international visitors, so the fully self-contained unit on the ground floor, opening directly to the pool, has been a huge advantage.



It has its own living room, a new kitchen, a good-sized bedroom and a smart bathroom.

"We could have let it out on Airbnb, but to be honest, it's rarely been out of use as it is." she says.

A carport outside here is in addition to off-street parking for three vehicles.

72 Upland Road, Remuera, Auckland. Photo / Ted Baghurst

The house is in double-grammar zone, with plenty of public transport options right nearby and the set of Remuera Rd shops that are closer to Meadowbank are at the top of the street.

The decision to move again was a hard one, but there are exciting new possibilities ahead for Linda, Jon, and Jack the cat.

"It does make me a little emotional, but the happy time that we've had here as its guardians is something we'll never forget," she says.

72 UPLAND RD, REMUERA

• 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom, 1* parking spaces.

• House: 292sq m, land: 668sq m.

• Auction: Sun 24 Feb.

• Inspect: Sat/Sun 2-2.30pm.

• Schools: Meadowbank Primary, Remuera Primary, AGS, EGGS.

• Contact: Steve Koerber, Ray White, 021 864 166.

*Plus 2 OSP