A beachfront site with abundant redevelopment potential is for sale on Tamaki Drive in the affluent Auckland suburb of Kohimarama.

Featured in the latest Colliers Portfolio publication, the 1784sq m landholding, at 281-283 Tamaki Drive, is zoned Mixed Housing Urban, allowing for residential development of up to 11m in height.

The zoning could allow a new owner to develop up to three levels of apartments with spectacular, unobstructed harbour views across Tamaki Drive towards Rangitoto.

Josh Coburn, site sales director at Colliers, is marketing it for sale with colleague James Appleby.

Offers by way of deadline private treaty close at 4pm on November 28, unless the property sells earlier.

"Here's an opportunity to acquire a large beachfront property with possible options to develop, refurbish, landbank or occupy," says Coburn.

"The property is only metres from Kohimarama Beach, in the popular Eastern Bays suburb of Kohimarama. Nestled between Mission Bay and St Heliers, the suburb is less than 15 minutes' drive from Auckland's CBD via the waterfront, and a similar distance from the Southern Motorway. Kohimarama properties this close to the water rarely come to the market, and a property of this size is almost unheard of."

The property comprises two freehold titles with a combined street frontage of 35m — for sale either individually, or together.

• The larger 893.4sq m title at 281 Tamaki Drive has a three-storey residential building constructed in the 1970s. The building comprises three single-floor cross-lease units of 191sq m each.

• The 891.32sq m title at 283 Tamaki Drive has a single-level residence of 145sq m.

Appleby says the vendor has prepared a development scheme that demonstrates what is possible within the zoning.

"The plans, complete with renders, envision a stunning three-storey apartment development with a mix of two and three-bedroom units.

"The development scheme has been well considered so that each of the 12 units has a beachfront aspect and a private balcony."

He adds that the proposed development is for a complying design that takes the zoning's maximum high limit, height to boundary and boundary setbacks into consideration.

"The proposal should be used as guide only, and we would encourage interested parties to explore how best to maximise any development opportunities on this superb site."

Kohimarama is bursting with affluence and charm, as well as many amenities, he says.

"Kohi offers beachside living at its finest. It is popular but not overcrowded, with a large portion of beach visitors coming from the nearby suburbs and Kohi itself."

"There are great local businesses including the Hip Group's popular Cafe on Kohi, Bar on Kohi and The Store on Kohi, all just seconds from the beach.

"The Kohimarama Yacht Club is located at the eastern end of the beach, while the Speight Road and Madills Farm reserves offer sporting and recreation facilities.

"With the perfect balance of city life and beach living, Kohimarama is undoubtedly one of the most attractive suburbs in Auckland.

"The ongoing strength of Auckland's residential property market makes this a beachfront development opportunity that should not be overlooked."