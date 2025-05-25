The almost-finished Ikea has risen beside New Zealand’s largest mall, so how much of a boost could one be to the other?
Clive Mackenzie, chief executive of Kiwi Property Group, which sold Ikea the land, cited his company’s Sylvia Park shopping centre as neighbouring the almost-finished Swedish giant’s firstoutlet in this country.
That, he indicated, would boost the $3.26 billion business he heads.
“The opening of Ikea next to our centre is expected to drive retail tourism and a significant boost in foot traffic for Sylvia Park, attracting new customers from across the country to visit."
Kiwi said today that Drury remained early in its development, with foundational work continuing over the year.
Kiwi has made the first sale of large-format retail land to Foodstuffs, striking an unconditional deal last month.
Mackenzie said that is for a New World but the deal would not settle till 2027 or 2028.
But times are tough for such a huge scheme.
Kiwi chairman Simon Shakesheff said: “The economic environment both locally and globally has meant transactions of this nature have taken longer than expected, but it is pleasing to see activity starting to return to the New Zealand property market.
“We are already gaining momentum from this sale and a number of other parties are in advanced discussions to acquire Drury land,” Shakesheff said.
Mackenzie said the company was continuing to develop the site and sell land.
Kiwi’s outlook
Shakesheff said the company’s conviction over its strategy had strengthened.
Kiwi was well-positioned for future growth as the economy recovers and as key macro trends move in its favour.
Mackenzie cited the tougher economic climate in his wider presentations and indicated the company was tightening its purse strings.
“Tight management of operational costs and capital expenditure will continue, with future recycling of non-strategic assets allowing for further investment, in line with our capital allocation framework,” he said.
Kiwi will pay a cash dividend of 1.35 cents per share (cps) for the fourth quarter, bringing the total dividend payment to 5.4cps – down 5.3% on FY2024.
But Mackenzie forecast Kiwi shareholders’ dividends would rise 3.7% to 5.6cps in FY2026.
