Local Focus: Tokoroa resident desperate to find a home

There's only two days left for Sally Johnson and her two older sons to find a new home in Tokoroa - or they could be sleeping on the street.
"We just need someone to help us with a house," Ms Johnson said. "We're not asking for a mansion, we're not asking for a ten bedroom house. We're just asking for something simple, plain that we can live in and that my grandchildren can come to."
Like many others in the South Waikato town, Ms Johnson is a victim of the housing and rental shortage across the country as Aucklanders migrate to areas offering more affordable homes.
Salvation Army Lieutenant, Steve Molen often sees people in overcrowded homes.
"We had a family the other day and there's like ten to twelve people living there, in a three bedroom," he said. "People are getting quite creative in the fact that they might put a caravan, a rent-a-room, or a tent on their property. So people are coming up with all sorts of ideas, or garages because they can't get a house."