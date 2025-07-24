Advertisement
Housing market recovery stalled, council rates will continue rising, new ANZ economic report finds

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Housing at Hobsonville Point, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The long-expected housing market recovery stalled in June when volumes and prices fell, while territorial authority rates, which are fuelling inflation, will continue to increase.

Those are two of the conclusions from this month’s ANZ property focus report.

After a run of small house price rises, Real Estate Institute of

