During the last four years, council rates rose 7% to 12% annually on average. Another big increase is set to occur this year. In the next few years, ANZ expects smaller yet still sizeable increases in these fees.
They also produced a graph showing how these charges were rising.
Rates are not the only costs rising. Insurance, interest costs and maintenance are other factors hurting homeowners.
Council rates inflation hit a record high last year, averaging 12.2% nationally, after three years of rises between 7% and 10%.
Yet the average rise from 1992 to 2019 had only been 4% to 7% annually, the report noted.
Recent rate rises had been underpinned by strained council finances.
Territorial authority deficits had increased after the pandemic, when expenses grew faster than the economy as a whole.
Overall, the report concluded that people who had owned their homes since before the pandemic were likely to still be sitting on large capital gains, with the median house price up around $180,000 from 2019.
Those who entered the market around its 2021 peak were likely to not have big capital gains.
Most homeowners’ running costs would have increased as inflation pressures hit council rates, insurance, maintenance and interest costs, the report noted.
