Hope amongst gloom: Fletcher Building’s Andrew Reding on three achievements

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ryan Bridge talks to property reporter Anne Gibson on SkyCity suing Fletcher Building and Fletcher Construction for $330 million. Video / Herald NOW

Litigation, fire, leaky pipes, floods and rising losses have hit the troubled dual-listed manufacturing and distribution giant Fletcher Building.

Even its boss was today unwell, “struck down by a lurgy”.

Yet managing director and group CEO Andrew Reding battled on and said three aspects in the latest year gave hope.

