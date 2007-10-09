High-country station with history for sale

KEY POINTS:

A South Island high-country sheep station which was at the centre of one of the country's most controversial land deals is on the market.



The 2200ha Lilybank Station at the head of Lake Tekapo is being sold by Sharon Bartlett and Dennis Thompson, a Christchurch property investor/developer.



In 1992, the station was bought by the infamous Hutomo Tommy Suharto, a son of the former Indonesian dictator Suharto. Tommy Suharto was convicted, then acquitted, on graft charges in Indonesia. Critics said the deal made a nonsense of the Government's obligations via the re-named Overseas Investment Office.



Bartlett and Thompson, Lilybank's owners, have redeveloped the station and linked it with their multimillion-dollar Lake Tekapo village Bluewater Resort and spa complex.



The owners have finished a 1.3km sealed runway for small private jets. Preliminary design concepts for an 18-hole golf course have been carried out by Greg Turner.



The leasehold land runs sheep, beef and deer and has a 1486sq m, 5-star lodge.