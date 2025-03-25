Graeme Hart owed over failed housing venture

Graeme Hart, one of New Zealand’s richest people, is a creditor in a failed Auckland property development business. Photo / Martin Sykes

Graeme Hart, one of New Zealand’s richest people, is a creditor in a failed Auckland property development business.

On March 12, residential developer Buildform was placed into liquidation by its sole director and shareholder, David Williams.

In an initial report, liquidators BDO list Hart as a secured creditor with four financing statements registered against the firm.

Hart has also placed a caveat on 75 Edmund Street, a St Heliers property half-owned by Buildform through its 50% share in the venture, 75 Edmund St Ltd.

The property is now up for mortgagee sale.