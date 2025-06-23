Fire at the New Zealand International Convention Centre, October 2019. The cost to Fletcher Building is still being counted. Photo / Michael Craig

Fletcher Building has forecast $573 million to $781m of “significant items” which will hit its bottom line this financial year.

In its investor day presentation to the NZX today, the company listed mounting losses which would impact the full-year result to June 30, 2025.

The result will be issued in August.

Before significant items, the company said it expects earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of $386.4m to $391.4m for the year to June 30, 2025.

Some losses were known, some not, and institutional investors are already saying this has lowered profit expectations.