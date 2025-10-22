Auckland’s most accomplished student accommodation architect Cliff Paul, took the Herald on a tour of the almost-completed building behind Auckland Library.

A holographic fireplace in the lounge at the new UniLodge Auckland Central. Photo / Michael Craig

Australasian property investor Cedar Pacific has almost finished the new $225 million 18-level 758-bed purpose-built student accommodation block in Auckland CBD.

The lounge area with the holographic fireplace: one of the many areas to socialise at the new UniLodge. Photo / Michael Craig

Architect Cliff Paul, of Ashton Mitchell, said the strongly community-focused areas and facilities encourage students to socialise, not isolate in their rooms.

The 220sq m gym within the building, with machines facing north towards Queen St. Photo / Michael Craig

“One of the biggest things we had to do with this building and with any student accommodation is to cater for pastoral care of the students that arrive here,” Paul said.

The new tower has a visual reference to the heritage 1929 Campbell House below in a design by Cliff Paul, of Ashton Mitchell. Photo / Michael Craig

That means designing to ensure they are safe and secure from the day they arrive to when they leave.

Mirror-image communal kitchens in the dining area which seats up to 60 at UniLodge Auckland Central. Photo / Michael Craig

So the communal kitchen, pool tables, foosball, table tennis, courtyards, BBQ area and other amenities aim to encourage residents to socialise.

Paul not only designed the new builidng but also did the interior design, picking carpets in tiles, able to be easily replaced if one part is damaged.

The cinema for students can also be a yoga studio. Photo / Michael Craig

A few unusual features:

Bright orange circular metal stairs lead from the ground floor private courtyard to second-floor north-facing deck;

A gigantic steel-framed window in the heritage wall of the old building is hydraulically raised during office hours to act as the staff reception counter but closed at night to ensure a secure internal environment;

A solid metal barrier in the entrance atrium folds back in the day but can be swung and locked at night to bar access for residents only.

The games area beside the communal kitchen at the new tower. Photo / Michael Craig

Full-year prices are below. Rooms are also available for one semester or half a year:

Studio apartments $442/week; Four-bedroom apartment $390/week per room, each with its own bathroom; Double premium accessible ensuite room $485/week; Premium ensuite $413/week.

A double-height atrium off Lorne St and Mayoral Dr provides a sense of grandeur and luxury at the new UniLodge. Photo / Michael Craig

Security 24/7, three elevators, power and high-speed internet, and all the amenities are provided for those prices.

The building is accessible off Lorne St and Mayoral Dr via a double-height lobby with a cafe and facilities office.

The ornate facade of historic art deco Campbell House, 72 Lorne St. Photo / Michael Craig

Paul said purpose-built student accommodation had evolved over the years.

Under-bench fridges in kitchenettes had been replaced by far larger 1.4m Haier fridges with freezers.

Rooms have double-hob ceramic hobs and microwaves.

A typical kitchen with a 1.4m Haier fridge/freezer, twin-hob ceramic cooktop, microwave and storage areas at UniLodge Auckland Central.

Those rooms have food, cooking equipment, crockery and cutlery storage.

The aim is to give students freedom to cater for themselves.

But Paul says the aim is also to encourage them to use full-sized kitchens with dining areas at UniLodge.

That is so they socialise with others in the building, resulting in happier, healthier people within the building.

Designs reflect this country and carpet comes in tiles which can be replaced. Photo / Michael Craig

Likewise, each room has its own linen, a king-sized single bed, a desk, chair and a wardrobe but many different study areas are also provided for different-sized groups so they don’t isolate.

The internal outdoor courtyard, leading up to the north-facing courtyard. Photo / Michael Craig

“You don’t want to be their parent, but you also want to ensure they have a good experience and are safe and happy,” Paul said.

Brisbane-based Bernie Armstrong, building owner Cedar Pacific chief executive, said the business has A$2.5b (NZ$2.8b) of assets and 10,000 student beds or units at 18 properties.

A central atrium means all units get light in from the outside. Photo / Michael Craig

It works in student accommodation, build-to-rent and co-living projects.

At Takapuna, it is working with McConnell Property on plans for build-to-rent on the old gasometer site.

On the first level, study rooms will be available for students. Different floors are in different colours in terms of decor and flooring. Photo / Michael Craig

Armstrong said the Lorne St tower was the third collaboration with Paul, starting with 55 Symonds St.

Cliff Paul, of Ashton Mitchell, at UniLodge Auckland Central. Photo / Michael Craig

McConnell Property was the project manager on the Lorne St project. Armstrong said he and David McConnell met some decades ago at business school in Chicago.

Accommodation will be available from next year’s first semester.

Stylish metal stairs show architect Cliff Paul's flair in interior and exterior design. Photo / Michael Craig

“The nice thing about this accommodation is that it’s all inclusive because it comes with activities, internet, electricity, air conditioning, and heating. Foreign students don’t have to negotiate all these sorts of things.”

Bathrooms in the new UniLodge Auckland Central on Lorne St are 2.4m x 1m.

Asian students are expected, but South America, the United States and Canada are other potential sources.

“A lot of students in the US are looking for alternative places to study,” Armstrong said.

The giant window in the office at UniLodge: open in the day but able to shut at night for security. Photo / Michael Craig

Paul is looking forward to January when the first students begin to arrive and he sees how they use the building he spent so many years designing.

