A fire risk management plan must be prepared for council certification. That should be written in consultation with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.
In 2023, the Herald reported that nearby heavy industries were forced to stop work because of toxic smoke.
Trains were also forced to stop running.
Sims apologised to neighbours and nearby employees for the inconvenience created by the fire.
“The health and welfare of our community ... is of paramount importance to us, and we are deeply sorry for the inconvenience that this incident has caused,” the company said in 2023.
“Our practice is to never speculate on the cause of a fire, but we will conduct a review of the incident and take appropriate action to mitigate the possibility of a recurrence, including further review and assessment of inbound material to identify potentially harmful components.”
The April court decision sought minimum training requirements for all employees or personnel involved in handling combustible recyclable waste material. They must be trained particularly in how to identify lithium-ion batteries and taught how to remove those from incoming loads during inspections and sorting.
Sims must provide contact details for the employee who is to be contactable by Fire and Emergency New Zealand or the council at any time if there is a fire.