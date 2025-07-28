Home / PropertyDu Val collapse: Waikato accountant guilty of discrediting professionBusinessDesk28 Jul, 2025 05:03 AMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditThe situation was aggravated by having direct contact with Du Val founder Kenyon Clarke, the tribunal heard.The situation was aggravated by having direct contact with Du Val founder Kenyon Clarke, the tribunal heard.A Waikato chartered accountant has pleaded guilty to unbecoming conduct and discrediting the profession, following the collapse of property group Du Val.The accountant admitted four charges at a New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA) disciplinary tribunal hearing in Wellington on Monday. Du Val was placed into statutory management in August 2024, owing an estimated $306 million. The accountant’s name was suppressed until 5pm on Tuesday to allow their firm to inform clients.Du Val was a major client for the person, who provided external compilation and tax compliance services to the group.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.The charges relate to a period after the property developer failed in late 2024, when minority shareholders of Du Val Property Group appealed to the Government to take it out of statutory management, claiming that part was solvent.Read more at BusinessDesk.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditLatest from PropertyPropertyNeighbours get more than $1.7m for their quake-damaged homes after teaming up to sellPropertyBeach mansion sells for nearly $8m in eight days - 'we could have sold three more like it'PropertyAre we in meltdown? Why rents have fallen for the first time since 2009 SponsoredSponsored: More cash, less stress - a lending strategy for investorsAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.