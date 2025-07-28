Advertisement
Du Val collapse: Waikato accountant guilty of discrediting profession

BusinessDesk
The situation was aggravated by having direct contact with Du Val founder Kenyon Clarke, the tribunal heard.

A Waikato chartered accountant has pleaded guilty to unbecoming conduct and discrediting the profession, following the collapse of property group Du Val.

The accountant admitted four charges at a New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA) disciplinary tribunal hearing in Wellington on Monday.

Du Val was placed into statutory management

