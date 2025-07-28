The situation was aggravated by having direct contact with Du Val founder Kenyon Clarke, the tribunal heard.

A Waikato chartered accountant has pleaded guilty to unbecoming conduct and discrediting the profession, following the collapse of property group Du Val.

The accountant admitted four charges at a New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA) disciplinary tribunal hearing in Wellington on Monday.

Du Val was placed into statutory management in August 2024, owing an estimated $306 million.

The accountant’s name was suppressed until 5pm on Tuesday to allow their firm to inform clients.

Du Val was a major client for the person, who provided external compilation and tax compliance services to the group.