The court decision said that in 2017, council heritage experts Ian Grant and Rebecca Fox met with representatives for Civic Lane and heritage architects.

Civic Lane’s team told the council that they intended to make significant changes to the level-18 roof deck.

Council staff advised them that this was outside the scope of the granted consent and would likely be a prohibited activity, the decision said.

The council indicated that it would require clear evidence and justification about why the proposed changes were necessary as part of any consent or variation application.

Unauthorised modifications of the roof deck represented an adverse effect on the heritage values of this specific primary feature.

Unconsented works had changed the size and shape of the deck, the decision said. These changes made the apartment larger so the Crown said the deck changes were done for commercial reasons.

“It is the council’s view that the works have rendered this space less capable of conveying these important heritage values,” the judge noted.

It resulted in a degradation of the heritage values of The CAB.

Plans for the demolition work on level 18 were prepared by Beca and Jasmax.

Brad Alcorn for Civic Lane submitted that the company misunderstood the process and that it should have waited for the council’s response and consent before starting reinstatement works. Civic Lane’s conduct was careless at worst, Alcorn said.

When the case was heard on December 19, counsel for Naylor Love David Neutze submitted that most of the roof deck was contaminated by asbestos, including under the paving slabs.

Hence, it was impossible to modify the deck and paving slabs without removing asbestos-contaminated material.

Naylor Love did not accept that the offending was “clearly commercially motivated”, and the deck area was “reduced in size to produce a more marketable apartment” as submitted by the Crown, the decision said.

The building, classified Category A heritage, was designed by Tibor Donner, chief architect of the Auckland City Council from 1948 to 1967.

No application for discharge without conviction was made.

The defendants were therefore convicted.

The Crown submitted that the effect of the reduction in size of the roof deck by 45sq m and the full enclosure of the deck had rendered the space less capable of conveying the important heritage values.

The judge noted that neither of the defendants has any prior conviction history.

They were therefore entitled to a discount of 5% for prior good character, the judge said.

Today, Naylor Love CEO Bruno Goedeke said the decision recognised it was not involved in the communications surrounding the resource consent application and that its works were undertaken under a valid building consent.

But it accepted the finding that greater diligence should have been exercised.

“We should have taken more care to ensure that any works we were undertaking were lawful and had resource consent, particularly given the works related to a significant heritage part of The CAB building.

“We have taken steps to strengthen our internal processes to ensure we are sighting and verifying all relevant consents – both building and resource – before works commence,” Goedeke said.

The builder had a long-standing history of delivering complex heritage projects and its work was recognised.

Goedeke appreciated the judge’s recognition of the builder’s early guilty plea, prior good record and full co-operation throughout this process.

Love said today his business had acted on expert advice and with the expectation that consent should ultimately be granted.

“We now accept that this does not excuse the decision to proceed with work before formal approval was received. We recognise that in doing so, we failed to follow the proper consenting process. It was never our intention to circumvent regulations or undermine the role of the consenting authority, but we accept that our actions were careless,” Love said.

