Law firm Grimshaw & Co wins appeal in Spencer on Byron leaky building case

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Spencer on Byron Hotel in Takapuna developed deficiencies which sparked a legal battle. Photo / Dean Purcell

Law firm Grimshaw & Co has won an appeal overturning a High Court ruling that found it negligent in its advice to Takapuna’s Spencer on Byron apartment building owners.

The High Court had ordered Grimshaw & Co to pay damages of more than $3 million for delaying repairs to the

