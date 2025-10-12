Williams Corporation's work at 14 Nova Pl, Christchurch.
A chief at Christchurch-headquartered residential developer Williams Corporation says the business is planning a partial listing of the business on the NZX in 2027.
Co-founder Matthew Horncastle said yesterday he, managing director Blair Chappell and others would aim for a float of less than half the company in two years’ time.
“Williams Corporation intends to pursue a public listing in October 2027, subject to board approvals, regulation, and market conditions,” he wrote on social media.
“Founding shareholders, including Blair and myself will retain majority ownership and management,” the Williams co-founder wrote.
The business would complete its current developments, finish projects bought around 2021 that faced margin pressure during the market decline, and rebuild a new work in progress at full margin before the listing, Horncastle said.