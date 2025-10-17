Advertisement
Brosnan wins Australasian award for $160m Oaks Queenstown Shores Resort leak repairs

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Oaks Queenstown Shores Resort on Frankton Rd, Queenstown where Brosnan won three awards in Australia for massive building repairs. Photo / Brosnan

A Kiwi builder has been recognised for its work on a luxury Queenstown resort which needs $160 million worth of leaky building repairs.

The Oaks Queenstown Shores Resort is costing $993,000 per unit to fix the 161 apartments, according to the building boss in charge.

The scope of the work

