UDC Finance, Canon New Zealand, Kiwibank and Scottish Pacific Business Finance are listed as creditors with personal security registration.
Kiwibank is owed $584,795 while the Fonotoe Family Trust is owed $1.068m.
The company is estimated to have a total deficit of $2.885m.
Waste Management NZ, Stantec New Zealand, OfficeMax, My Cloud Solutions, Kennards Hire New Zealand, Day Night Traffic, Goudie Holdings, Fortus Safety NZ, J.J Richards & Sons, EC Credit Control (NZ) and Canon are all listed towards the end of the report as creditors.
No money is likely for unsecured creditors, the report said.
Absolute Traffic Solutions said it had been running for more than 17 years and had experience in the sector, with scale and skill levels.
It was 100% New Zealand-owned and specialised in working with local roading authorities and construction companies.
Worksite protection, equipment hire and emergency response are some of its roles, it said.
It listed Auckland Airport’s international terminal, the new SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre, Precinct Properties’ Commercial Bay, Shundi Customs’ Seascape 56-level apartment tower near the waterfront, Westfield Newmarket and The Pacifica Tower near Britomart as some of the projects it has worked on.
“We made a difference to these projects, keeping the worksite and public safe with our internationally recognised health and safety standard traffic management solutions,” the company said.
