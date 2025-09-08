Advertisement
Absolute Traffic Solutions liquidated over $1.1m Inland Revenue debt, 85 staff sacked

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Auckland's Absolute Traffic Solutions is in liquidation owing more than $400,000 to staff. Photo / Facebook

Eighty-five Auckland staff have lost their jobs after the owners of a big Auckland traffic management business called in liquidators when its Inland Revenue debts climbed to $1.1 million.

An initial report by Albany-based liquidator Digby Noyce of RES Corporate Services showed Wiri-based Absolute Traffic Solutions owes $937,000 GST and

